Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 396,223 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

