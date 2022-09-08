Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,909 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aflac worth $57,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

