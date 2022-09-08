Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

