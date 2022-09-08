Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 233 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SOXX traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.09. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.