Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $527.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $493.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

