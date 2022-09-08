Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $39,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 4,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,577. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

