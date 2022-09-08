Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,890 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,784,000 after acquiring an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 444,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,341,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

