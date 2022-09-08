Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.15. 12,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,314. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

