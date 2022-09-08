Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 30,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,688. The company has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.55. Domo has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 115,529 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

