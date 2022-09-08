Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.12 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average is $157.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

