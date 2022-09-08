Dogecoin Trading 0% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.09 billion and approximately $279.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00295893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.