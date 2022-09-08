DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,509,000.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,517. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.