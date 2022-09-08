DLD Asset Management LP Invests $7.76 Million in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SJR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 69.40%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

