DLD Asset Management LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Bill.com Stock Up 2.7 %

Bill.com stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.