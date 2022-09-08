DLD Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.15% of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQMD remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

