disBalancer Achieves Market Cap of $456,694.72 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. disBalancer has a market cap of $456,694.72 and approximately $55,888.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, disBalancer has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,706.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,431,467 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

