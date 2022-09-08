Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,262. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60.

