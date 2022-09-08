Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,850,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,900. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.