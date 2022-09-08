Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Down 0.9%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 381,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 444,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,409,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,909,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,990,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,087,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,097,000.

