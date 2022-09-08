DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Shares Up 0.1%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. 12,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 11,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

DILA Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DILA Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DILA. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000.

DILA Capital Acquisition Company Profile

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled companies doing business primarily in Latin America.

