Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.96% of Digital Realty Trust worth $6,443,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.16.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

