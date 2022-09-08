DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 156,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,097,776 shares.The stock last traded at $7.84 and had previously closed at $7.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. DHT’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 148,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.