DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 156,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,097,776 shares.The stock last traded at $7.84 and had previously closed at $7.81.
Several research firms have recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. DHT’s payout ratio is -84.21%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 148,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
