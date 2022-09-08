dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $146,582.00

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $146,582.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,716,608 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.