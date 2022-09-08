dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.06

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 155339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.