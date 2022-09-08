Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 244,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,103,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Denison Mines Stock Up 5.2 %
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.94.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
