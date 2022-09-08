Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 244,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,103,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 46.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,470,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 468,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

