Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE VFL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,517. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
