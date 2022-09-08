Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE VFL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,517. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.