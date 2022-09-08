Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.74

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.