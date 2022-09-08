Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $25.05. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 3,087 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,278,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,862 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

