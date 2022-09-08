DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up to $88.26

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.26, but opened at $90.77. DaVita shares last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 69 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

DaVita Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.78.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

