Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.74 and last traded at $64.26. 12,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,458,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

