DAOventures Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,085.74 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $162,085.74 and approximately $469.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008830 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars.

