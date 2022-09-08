Dakota Wealth Management Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,582,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,693,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after acquiring an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,291,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

