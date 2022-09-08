Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

