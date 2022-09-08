Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,882 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

