Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.