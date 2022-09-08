Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 270.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,872.45 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,891.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,063.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

