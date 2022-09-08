Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $887.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,949.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $839.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $904.78.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

