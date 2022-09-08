Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.