Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

