CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,303 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

