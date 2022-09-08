Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Shares of CUBI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 5,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

