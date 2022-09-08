CSFB Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.24.

Shares of TSE HBM traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.56. 865,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,838. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.27.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

