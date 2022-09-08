Critical Comparison: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 6 11 0 2.65 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $291.65, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.26% 31.22% 23.72% Emmaus Life Sciences -125.39% N/A -38.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Emmaus Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $7.57 billion 9.63 $2.34 billion $12.37 22.99 Emmaus Life Sciences $20.61 million 0.82 -$15.95 million ($0.41) -0.83

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences. Emmaus Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation. Its pipeline includes VX-864 for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-548, a NaV1.8 inhibitor for treatments of acute, neuropathic, musculoskeletal pain which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and CTX001 for the treatment severe SCD and TDT which is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. It has collaborations with Affinia Therapeutics, Inc.; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; and Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; as well as Ribometrix, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany, and X-Chem, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. It has a collaboration agreement with Kainos Medicine, Inc. for the preclinical development of Kainos' patented IRAK4 inhibitor (KM10544) as an anti-cancer drug. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.