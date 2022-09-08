Covestor Ltd Purchases 50,993 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 459.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,993 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up approximately 0.7% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 107,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,052. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.