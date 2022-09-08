Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,487 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 7,081.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 290.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM remained flat at $204.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,600. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.82 and a 12 month high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

