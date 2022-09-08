Covestor Ltd Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 180,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

