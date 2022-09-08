Covestor Ltd Buys 159 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,324. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.