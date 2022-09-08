Covestor Ltd Buys 1,281 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 569.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.