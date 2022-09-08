Covestor Ltd Buys 1,281 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 569.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
