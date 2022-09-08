Covestor Ltd Acquires 602 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $221.19. 1,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,977. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.95. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.