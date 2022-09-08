Covestor Ltd Acquires 3,048 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 377,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

